Kanye West once blasted Pete Davidson for Hillary Clinton's tattoo

It seems Pete Davidson has a crush on Hillary Clinton, as the comedian had her tattoo on his leg. But the ‘fangirl’ gesture was not applauded by Kanye West, who once blasted him for the antics.

Taking to Instagram, the Power rapstar referred to the former SNL alum as the congressman’s “ex-boyfriend” in February 2022.

Sharing the comedian’s photo, Ye wrote, “LOOK AT THIS ******** I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

"THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS FOR HAVING MY BACK AND YOU CAN GOOGLE THE HILLARY THING IM NOT MAKING THIS S–T UP,” the Grammy winner added.

Separately, the 46-year-old again pounded the New York native for the tattoo, writing, “You don’t have to have talent these days. You just need a Hillary Clinton tattoo.”

Meanwhile, Pete spilled the beans on the tattoo backstory, adding that it was to honor the former presidential candidate in a December 2017 post, captioning, “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”



Responding to the feat, Hillary said that it “makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But seriously, I’m honored.”

In a chat with Variety, the 29-year-old revealed he opted for the tattoo after the former Secretary of State lost the 2016 presidential election since "she's such a cool person."

It is pertinent to mention here that Kanye's biting attacks on Pete were in the context of the latter dating his former wife, Kim Kardashian, at the time.