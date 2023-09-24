Kate Middleton can 'dominate room' without Prince William: Expert

Kate Middleton is reportedly thriving without Prince William in her public engagements.

The Princess of Wales, who went out twice for her royal duties this week sans her husband, was seen high on her energy.

Speaking about Kate’s newfound confidence, body language expert Judi James noted: "The body language recently suggests we are seeing the real Kate now, glimpsing her innate ability to dominate a room with energy, authority and enthusiasm.”

She added: “Her poses were confidently splayed, with her feet apart and her jacket open, allowing more freedom of movement than some of her more formal coat dresses and skirts."

“This suggests she's not just coping without William working beside her, she's thriving," noted Kate.