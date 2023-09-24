 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton can 'dominate room' without Prince William: Expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Kate Middleton can dominate room without Prince William: Expert

Kate Middleton is reportedly thriving without Prince William in her public engagements.

The Princess of Wales, who went out twice for her royal duties this week sans her husband, was seen high on her energy.

Speaking about Kate’s newfound confidence, body language expert Judi James noted: "The body language recently suggests we are seeing the real Kate now, glimpsing her innate ability to dominate a room with energy, authority and enthusiasm.”

She added: “Her poses were confidently splayed, with her feet apart and her jacket open, allowing more freedom of movement than some of her more formal coat dresses and skirts."

“This suggests she's not just coping without William working beside her, she's thriving," noted Kate.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian promotes stepson's music debut

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian promotes stepson's music debut

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips lived together until the actor's life sentence video

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips lived together until the actor's life sentence
Russell Brand faces new allegations of inappropriate physical contact at college

Russell Brand faces new allegations of inappropriate physical contact at college

Pete Davidson's latest relationship leaves fans astonished, amused video

Pete Davidson's latest relationship leaves fans astonished, amused
Kate Middleton upset with Prince Harry 'snide' comments, has no 'right of reply'

Kate Middleton upset with Prince Harry 'snide' comments, has no 'right of reply'
Savannah Chrisley posts heartfelt tribute for late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley posts heartfelt tribute for late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles
Kevin Bacon reveals of destroying a 'haunted' house beside his Connecticut farm

Kevin Bacon reveals of destroying a 'haunted' house beside his Connecticut farm

King Charles 'frustrated' by 'soap opera' that Prince Harry brings in life

King Charles 'frustrated' by 'soap opera' that Prince Harry brings in life
King Charles told to not 'lecture' people after 'arrogant' France trip video

King Charles told to not 'lecture' people after 'arrogant' France trip
Nick Cannon labels Kenneth Petty as 'Detrimental' for Nicki Minaj

Nick Cannon labels Kenneth Petty as 'Detrimental' for Nicki Minaj
Britney Spears to get financial gains from re-release of 'Crossroads' video

Britney Spears to get financial gains from re-release of 'Crossroads'

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles dies in motorcycle crash

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles dies in motorcycle crash