Sunday, September 24, 2023
Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips lived together until the actor's life sentence

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips' attorney has quashed the reports suggesting that the couple was living apart five years before the divorce filing.

The rumours that the estranged couple was already living apart started swirling around following the court docs in which Bijou listed a second address for herself and her daughter, nine-year-old, Fianna, from 2018 to the present specifically noting that the child lives solely with her mother in Santa Ynez, California.

According to Radar Online, Phillips's legal attorney, Peter Lauzon told Page Six, "The only reason of Masterson not being listed in his estranged wife's second address was that he was not living there currently."

He insisted that The 70s Show alum lived with his daughter and wife together at Santa Ynez residence before going to jail.

Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson after the latter was sentenced to 30 years of life in prison following his conviction on two rape charges.

It has also been reported that Masterson knew that Phillips would file for divorce, and he was not blindsided by it.  

