Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian promotes stepson's music debut

Kourtney Kardashian recently showed off her strong bond with stepson Landon Asher Barker, following Travis Barker's new health challenge as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Kourtney, 44, was seen promoting his stepson's debut single, Friends with Your Ex, in a TikTok video that featured the duo lip-synching to Landon's track.

The Keeping Up with Kardashians star, pregnant with her fourth child, appeared rocking her bare face with a baggy black T-shirt and her son rocking a sleeveless red top while lip-synching to the latter's track as the song's snip played in the background. Landon captioned his TikTok video, "We had to run this up."

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian promotes stepson's music debut

The video saw Kourtney struggling to keep up with the tone while laughing off her mistakes and her stepson effortlessly staying on beat and carrying each verse.

The socialite supported Landon, Travis Barker's son from his previous relationship, via her Instagram page as well, where she posted a snapshot of the official YouTube Channel of her stepson. The picture featured the official music video for the track, Friends with Your Ex.

Landon released his singing debut on September 22 through his father, Blink-182 drummer's, DTA Records label.

