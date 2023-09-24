Taylor Swift on staying single for life: 'Nobody wants this!'

Taylor Swift has always had a controversial love life, which is why the popstar believes she’ll always stay single.

In an old interview with The Telegraph, Taylor opened up about her relationship status and why she only enjoys the company of her cats.

“I’ll probably stay single, let’s be honest. No one’s going to sign up for this and everything that goes with it.” adding that no one likes ‘camera flashes’ all the time. “I don’t even know if that’s possible with the life I have,” said Taylor.

The 33-year-old singer likes to think of herself as ‘a cat lady’ and she also said,

“In five years’ time I’ll be so afraid of everything, that I won't even leave my house."

The Anti-Hero hitmaker says she has so many cats that “they’ve divided themselves up into armies.”

Speaking more about her fear of relationships, Taylor added that even if she finds the love of her life, she will find complexities in her happiness.

“Just because you’re happy in a relationship doesn’t mean that there aren’t moments of confusion, frustration or loneliness or sadness,” she added before concluding.