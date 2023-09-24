 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Serena Williams' daughter Olympia takes center court with tennis skills

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia takes center court with tennis skills

Serena Williams' eldest daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, who goes by her middle name, has demonstrated her affinity for tennis, following in the footsteps of the renowned tennis champion. 

On Saturday, Olympia displayed her athletic prowess in various sports, as evident in several Instagram posts. However, the most remarkable snapshots captured the adorable six-year-old engaging in tennis, holding a racquet with skill and finesse. 

In the accompanying caption, Serena humorously remarked, "Papa is my ballboy," referring to Olympia's father, Alexis Ohanian, an internet entrepreneur and co-founder of Reddit. 

Olympia, attired in blue shorts, a gray tank top, and blue sneakers, showcased her impressive backhand shot in the photo. 

With remarkable balance, the young Olympia leans into her shot, positioning her right leg forward while her left leg provides leverage and support. 

The photo suggests that Olympia may have received some valuable tennis lessons from her famous mother, who boasts an unparalleled record of 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles, the most in the open era.

Although the post does not specify the location of the picture, it is reasonable to assume it was taken in the Sunshine State, given that the tennis legend resides with her family in a gated community in Jupiter, Florida.

A brief perusal of her Instagram page reveals Olympia's inclination towards sports, featuring images of her on the golf course, participating in soccer games, and showcasing her tennis skills. 

Remarkably, despite having recently turned six earlier this month, Olympia embraced the role of a big sister when her parents welcomed Adira River Ohanian into the world on August 22.

