Thirty Seconds to Mars ignites the stage at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The second night of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival proved to be a momentous occasion for rock enthusiasts.

On the evening of Saturday, September 23rd, Thirty Seconds to Mars graced the stage to deliver renditions of some of their most prominent tracks.

Fronted by Jared Leto and accompanied by drummer Shannon Leto, the commencement of their performance was marked by a theatric countdown, which interestingly malfunctioned at the count of 30.

As the stage lights intensified, Jared emerged, clutching a colossal bag of popcorn, and bedecked in a striking golden cape that cloaked his long-sleeved mesh shirt, a white chest protector, and a pair of attention-grabbing shark-patterned trousers.

Their set commenced on a euphoric note with Walk on Water, a track hailing from their 2017 release, America, and subsequently transitioned into Up in the Air, extracted from their fourth studio album, Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams.

Leto took the center stage and orchestrated a participative sing-along by compelling the entire audience to lower themselves before initiating a call-and-response vocal exchange.

The spectators promptly regained their footing, and a cascade of confetti descended upon the arena as they collectively harmonized with the chorus of "Up in the Air" one last time. The harmonious chorus continued as the crowd enthusiastically chanted the "Oooh"s in their 2009 hit, "Kings and Queens."

Leto then introduced an impersonator resembling Elvis Presley, who made a lively appearance on stage to infuse vigor into the audience before the band dived into their subsequent number, Stuck.

This track is featured on their latest album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, which was released earlier this month on September 15th.

Following Elvis's departure from the stage, the Leto siblings proceeded to perform another selection from their new album, Seasons. They culminated their set by inviting fans onto the stage to revel in the performance of one of their chart-topping hits, The Kill, sourced from their second album, A Beautiful Lie.

For those who did not have the opportunity to join them on stage, Leto embarked on a journey through the crowd, engaging with fans before bringing their set to a close.

In addition to Thirty Seconds to Mars, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival showcased a lineup brimming with star power, featuring performances from renowned artists such as Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Bakar, Travis Scott, and many more.