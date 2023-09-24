 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry hardly makes a ‘splash’: ‘Not a high achiever anywhere’

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry’s lack of a job description in the leaked guest list ‘proves’ he’s made ‘no splash’.

Revelations of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Dave Seminara.

He started the chat off by referencing the couple’s lack of an occupation, in the leaked list of Hollywood A-lister names.

In reference to it he said, "Celebrities are often mocked for being shallow and narcissistic but all the other A-listers at the match are at least high achievers in their fields."

He broke it down in a piece for The Telegraph and it read, "They’ve made movies people want to see, they’ve created popular music, they’ve achieved glory in the world of sports and in other endeavors."

In comparison, "the Prince does some laudable charity work, and may still command some good-will across the pond for his military service, but has hardly made a splash stateside."

In this respect, "the blank space next to Harry’s name makes sense, unless you count complaining about your famous family as an occupation."

Before signing off he added, "It’s normal for this addle-brained, publicity-seeking duo to make headlines in the UK, but I find it astonishing that my fellow countrymen are now interested in their lives."

"I’d like to believe that they are not, and the media is forcing Harry news on us anyway, but I fear that Harry and Meghan are indeed popular here with a certain class of people I have little in common with."

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas wishes parents-to-be good luck amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas wishes parents-to-be good luck amid Sophie Turner split
Kelly Clarkson shares heartwarming encounter with LA street performer

Kelly Clarkson shares heartwarming encounter with LA street performer

Meghan Markle once again spotted without engagement ring

Meghan Markle once again spotted without engagement ring
Olivia Rodrigo seeks dating advice from young fan

Olivia Rodrigo seeks dating advice from young fan
Paris Fury challenges traditional perceptions of traveller women's education

Paris Fury challenges traditional perceptions of traveller women's education
‘Superhero’ Kate Middleton is key ‘power player’ in royal family

‘Superhero’ Kate Middleton is key ‘power player’ in royal family
Selena Gomez confirms relationship status: Watch

Selena Gomez confirms relationship status: Watch
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon dazzles Madrid at Brava Music Festival 2023

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon dazzles Madrid at Brava Music Festival 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s concerns revealed after King Charles latest snub video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s concerns revealed after King Charles latest snub
Serena Williams' daughter Olympia takes center court with tennis skills

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia takes center court with tennis skills
Millie Bobby Brown reveals potential TikTok fallout with her mother

Millie Bobby Brown reveals potential TikTok fallout with her mother
Kate Middleton’s relationship with Prince William had left Harry ‘worried’ video

Kate Middleton’s relationship with Prince William had left Harry ‘worried’