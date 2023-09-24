Prince Harry’s becoming ‘more Kardashian’ each day

File Footage

Prince Harry has just found himself being compared to one of the people from the Kardashian clan.



The converastion arose once Mr Seminara started referencing Messi’s game at the Inter Miami CF match against LA Galaxy.

For those unversed, at the event Messi had two assists in his 3-1 win, and even managed to increase interest in the game since his move to the State.

According to The Telegraph, ticket prices are up almost 1,700% since Messi’s arrival.

In response to it all Mr Seminara compared the footballer to Prince Harry, who has only attacked and bashed his family since arriving into the US.

Mr Seminara believes, “The truth is that the Sussex family embody precisely the opposite values to hard-working sporting greats like Messi.”

This is due to the fact that “They turned their backs on their duties when the going got tough, and opted instead to embrace a faux-celebrity ‘job’.”

So in the eyes of Mr Seminara, “That puts them closer to the Kardashians than the Beckhams.”