Monday, September 25, 2023
Miley Cyrus avoids Liam Hemsworth romance mistakes with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has vowed to never repeat the same mistakes she made in Liam Hemsworth romance with new beau Maxx Morando.

Hence, the Flowers hitmaker has chosen to keep her romance low-key with the Liily drummer, an insider spilt to Life & Style.

Disclosing more details about why Cyrus and Morando do not speak more of their romance in public settings, the insider said the musician "doesn't enjoy the spotlight."

"He is supportive of Miley and happy to be by her side at events, but prefers that they don’t share too much publicly," the source added of Morando.

As for Cyrus, she does not want the same kind of attention she got during Liam Hemsworth divorce anymore as she has learnt her lessons.

"Miley has learned from the mistakes she made in the past," the source revealed. "This is what works for her and Maxx."

Cyrus and Morando first sparked dating rumours in 2021 with an insider confirming their romance, saying, "She's happily dating Maxx. It's official between them." 

