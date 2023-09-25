Archie, Lilibet will have ‘no family’ after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dark’ divorce

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet face a dark future if their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, decide to end their marriage.

Ripping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their constant “whining,” Sharon Osbourne claimed that the couple’s marriage will end “very badly.”

The TV presenter also discussed the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s divorce, incase it happens, and how it will affect their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s life.

Osbourne said the couple’s kids’ will “struggle” as they have no family members other than their parents to rely on if Harry and Meghan part ways.

"I think he's a whining, whinging, complaining, 'woe is me, I'm the only one that's ever had mental problems, my life was so hard...'” she said.

"Everybody's (expletive) life is hard. You were the Prince of a God damn country who dressed up as a (expletive) Nazi. And now you're trying to come back as the Pope,” she added. “Suck it."

Comparing Harry and Meghan’s life with that of King Edward and his lover Wallis Simpson, Osbourne said, "It's going to end very, very badly.”

She continued, “I don't know why it keeps taking me back to Edward and Mrs Simpson. It's like history repeating itself."

Speaking of their kids’ future if they end up divorced, Osbourne said they will have “no family” because of their parents' fight with the Royal family and Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle.

“No grandparents, no aunts, no uncles, no cousins,” she said. “There's nothing.”