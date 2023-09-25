 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Bianca Censori chasing stardom after marrying Kanye West, friends claim

Monday, September 25, 2023

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori continues to slander her friends after getting famous.

According to a source quoted by Daily Mail, Bianca finally met with her friends who had an “aloof attitude.”

A close peer told the publication, “She wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her.” The friend said that she shut everyone out and told them to “f–k off.”

The source made a shocking revelation when they shared how Bianca slammed her friends for being jealous of her stardom.

They added: “Bianca knows how to grab headlines now, and she loves being Kanye’s muse because it gives her what she has always wanted — fame.”

Previously, Bianca’s friend also dragged Kanye for turning Bianca into a “radicalised version of Kim.”

The 28-year-old Australian designer got married to Kanye in a private ceremony in January 2023. When Kanye West reportedly remarried back in January, just two months after his divorce with Kim Kardashian was finalised.

