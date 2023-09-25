Kim Kardashian and North West turn heads in matching outfits at Kourtney's baby shower

In a display of Hollywood glamour, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, made a grand entrance at sister Kourtney Kardashian's extravagant Disney-themed baby shower.



The mother-daughter duo shared a glimpse of their fashionable outfits on Instagram, leaving their social media followers in awe.

In a series of Instagram stories, Kim Kardashian showcased her impeccable sense of style. The 42-year-old fashion icon donned a black leather miniskirt paired with a cropped sweater featuring striking yellow and black colors.

The sweater was tastefully unbuttoned towards the collar, adding a touch of sultriness to her look. Completing the ensemble were open-toed, black platform heels secured with thin ankle straps, accentuating her long legs.

Kim's signature dark locks were elegantly swept away from her face and gathered into a high ponytail, allowing the strands to cascade gracefully over her shoulders. Notably, she chose to keep her jewelry understated, ensuring that her chic party outfit remained the center of attention.

A snapshot taken at the entryway of what appeared to be a spacious living room captured Kim Kardashian striking a confident pose. Shortly after, her eldest daughter, North, joined her with a similar fashion statement.

North looked effortlessly chic in a black leather skirt paired with a vibrant orange cropped sweater, putting her own youthful spin on the mother-daughter matching trend. Complementing her ensemble, North opted for black boots and styled her hair into a sleek ponytail, mirroring her mother's impeccable style.

The duo exuded glamour and confidence as they posed together for another snapshot, playfully puckering their lips toward the camera. Kim held a large balloon in one hand, emphasizing the celebratory atmosphere of the event.

Kim Kardashian and North West turn heads in matching outfits

But the Instagram stories were just a glimpse into the glamorous baby shower celebration. Kim and North also treated their fans to a behind-the-scenes look by sharing a 35-second clip on their TikTok account. The outdoor gathering, bathed in warm sunshine, was a visual delight filled with Disney-themed decorations, undoubtedly making it a memorable affair.

As the Kardashian family continues to capture the public's attention with their lavish celebrations and iconic fashion moments, it's clear that Kim and North are keeping up with the tradition of turning every family event into a fashion spectacle.