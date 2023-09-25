Kourtney Kardashian sets adorable theme for her baby shower after fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her baby shower and the theme couldn’t be more perfect.

Kourtney threw a Disney-themed shower at her mansion in Los Angeles, alongside her family.

The model’s husband, Travis Barker also shared the pictures from the intimate event despite testing positive for Covid just days earlier.

One of the images showed the reality TV star, donning a snake-print dress, posing with her bump in front of a large sign with flags, which read: “Baby Barker.”

Pictures shared by Kim Kardashian showed the huge sign was placed in front of a swimming pool, with pretzels and churros on the side.

The Skims founder filmed the entrance which was lined with greeters donned in read-and-white striped barbershop quartet suits, holding balloons.

Khloe Kardashian also gave her followers a sneak peak of the refreshment at the shower which included mouse-shaped confections and chocolates.

Kris Jenner on the other hand was seen greeting the guests on the entrance, and went for a silk pajama and a hat with mouse ears.

Earlier this month, Kourtney experienced a pregnancy scare which is why Tarvis rushed back to her from his Blink-182’s tour.

The 44-year-old model then had to undergo a foetal surgery to save their unborn child from any complications.