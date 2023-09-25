 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Shakira reveals the 'pain of destroying a family' post Gerard Pique split

Monday, September 25, 2023

Shakira reveals the 'pain of destroying a family' post Gerard Pique split

Shakira has revealed the inner struggles she has been facing following the breakdown of her relationship with former partner Gerard Piqué, amid allegations of infidelity.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, the 46-year-old mother of two opened up about her emotional journey, the challenges of single parenthood, and her renewed focus on her music career.

When asked about her current state of happiness, Shakira candidly admitted, its a "long answer." Her honesty reflects the tumultuous period she has been navigating in her personal life. The couple's separation has left Shakira juggling the responsibilities of raising her two sons while revitalizing her music career.

"I don't think everyone has access to happiness. It's reserved for a very select number of people, and I can't say I'm part of the club at this moment," Shakira mused about her emotional state.

Despite her personal challenges, Shakira's career has been on a remarkable upward trajectory. She recently made history by becoming the first South American artist to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs. 

Furthermore, she is among the top nominees at the upcoming Latin Grammy Awards, a testament to her enduring influence in the music industry.

The Grammy-winning artist has channeled the pain of her breakup into her music, connecting deeply with her fans. Shakira confessed, "Nothing can compensate for the pain of destroying a family." However, she has successfully used her art to express her feelings and experiences.

One of Shakira's most notable recent works is her diss-track, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which delves into the story of betrayal and infidelity allegations surrounding her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué. 

Piqué is now dating Clara Chia Marti, 26, and Shakira's music has become a powerful platform for her to share her side of the story.

In the past year, Shakira has had an impressive six hits on the Billboard chart, alluding to her separation from Gerard Piqué. These songs range in emotions from great sorrow to rage and ultimately convey hope for the future. 

Two of her recent hits, TQG with Karol G and Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, have achieved remarkable success on the charts.

