Prince Harry can’t even stand in the ‘same ballpark’ as the elite: report

Prince Harry can’t even stand in the ‘same ballpark’ as the elite

Prince Harry’s inability to match the popularity and financial independence of Hollywood’s elite has just sparked a lot of backlash for the Duke.

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She started the conversation off by saying, “there is a more interesting story to tell, one about power, success and money thanks to the new photos of Harry and Meghan at this charity event.”

“Specifically, just how small fry they are in their adopted homeland of Hollywood.”

This has come after the picture of them next to Eleen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry’s parents came to light.

“In all of these photos, of the celebrities pictured, Harry and Meghan are by far and away least wealthy of the big names.”

For reference, while Oprah Winfrey is worth $4.3 billion, Ellen and her wife Portia stand at $590 million. Next comes Katy Perry whose net worth stands at around $527 million.

According to Forbes’ findings, they all are “America’s wealthiest self-made women.”

In response to this Ms Elser said, “To truly understand what a big financial league we are talking about, consider the fact that the event was held on the Yellowstone star’s personal polo field.”

“And ol’ Aitch of the Many Feelings? It’s not even known if he, a keen polo player from way back, was playing on ponies he himself owned when a member of the Los Padres polo team last year.”

Not to mention, “Harry and Meghan, even coming off the back of years that have seen them ink massive deals, are still only worth a small fraction of what their chums are.”

While Ms Elser admits “there are more ways to measure success than just filthy lucre but as the Sussexes close out what might be their most lucrative years, even now, they are not even remotely close to playing in the same ballpark as Costner & Co.”