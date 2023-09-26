 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ plans while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’
Prince William’s ‘plotting’ plans while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’

Prince Harry has just been called out for being unable to plot himself a course in the US, in comparison to Prince William who’s “plotted out and covered an entire whiteboard and a dozen spreadsheets.”

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She started the conversation off by pointing out the fact that Prince William garnered more public approval from his 24-hour visit to the US than Prince Harry’s managed since his move.

In reference to that the expert began by saying, “Harry is sitting on relatively low net approval ratings and no-one can blame conservative forces for this.”

Because “that same research that looked at US support for the Prince of Wales US visit found that those who voted for President Joe Biden were nearly twice as likely to be in favour of the future King’s visit.”

In response to that Ms Elser also went on to add, “It is looking more and more like the US has, broadly speaking, picked a side and it has a royal cypher slapped all over it.”

“William has very clearly plotted out and covered an entire whiteboard and a dozen spreadsheets with his plans for today and tomorrow and the day after that.”

“And Harry? Maybe it’s time someone taught him out to use Excel and work out what comes next,” she even hit back while concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single

Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single

Russell Brand faces criminal investigation in UK amid sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand faces criminal investigation in UK amid sexual assault allegations
Prince Harry can’t even stand in the ‘same ballpark’ as the elite: report

Prince Harry can’t even stand in the ‘same ballpark’ as the elite: report
Kim Kardashian's bold new look draws parallels to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori video

Kim Kardashian's bold new look draws parallels to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori
Kate Middleton comes from 'united family', thinks William, Harry 'rift could be fixed' video

Kate Middleton comes from 'united family', thinks William, Harry 'rift could be fixed'
Prince Harry knows everything’s just ‘downhill from here’

Prince Harry knows everything’s just ‘downhill from here’
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista's first public sighting since their secret wedding

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista's first public sighting since their secret wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘palace exiles’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘palace exiles’
Italian police patience runs out after Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori's wild antics

Italian police patience runs out after Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori's wild antics
Kerry Washington heaps praises on Jamie Foxx: ‘His generosity has no limits’

Kerry Washington heaps praises on Jamie Foxx: ‘His generosity has no limits’

People avoiding naming babies after Meghan and Harry: report

People avoiding naming babies after Meghan and Harry: report
Maluma scolds fan for throwing phone at him on stage during San Antonio show video

Maluma scolds fan for throwing phone at him on stage during San Antonio show