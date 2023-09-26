Prince William’s ‘plotting’ while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ plans while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’

Prince Harry has just been called out for being unable to plot himself a course in the US, in comparison to Prince William who’s “plotted out and covered an entire whiteboard and a dozen spreadsheets.”

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She started the conversation off by pointing out the fact that Prince William garnered more public approval from his 24-hour visit to the US than Prince Harry’s managed since his move.

In reference to that the expert began by saying, “Harry is sitting on relatively low net approval ratings and no-one can blame conservative forces for this.”

Because “that same research that looked at US support for the Prince of Wales US visit found that those who voted for President Joe Biden were nearly twice as likely to be in favour of the future King’s visit.”

In response to that Ms Elser also went on to add, “It is looking more and more like the US has, broadly speaking, picked a side and it has a royal cypher slapped all over it.”

“William has very clearly plotted out and covered an entire whiteboard and a dozen spreadsheets with his plans for today and tomorrow and the day after that.”

“And Harry? Maybe it’s time someone taught him out to use Excel and work out what comes next,” she even hit back while concluding.