Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Prince William’s being ‘sold’ better than Prince Harry

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for his lack of accomplishments since moving to the US with Meghan Markle.

Claims about this have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

She started it all off by saying, “It is William who was this week being feted at the United Nations with Secretary General Guterres taking time out of the most important general assembly’s in years to meet with him, a privilege not afforded to Harry and Meghan when they were in the city for their own knock-off royal tour two years ago.”

“It is William who is being hailed as the royal doing his darnedest to save the planet and who is garnering unfettered praise for his $95 million Earthshot Prize.”

Not to mention it is Prince William who managed to attract A+ listers from Hollywood for the cause, namely; Cate Blanchett, Sir David Attenborough, the Queen of Jordan, Dame Jacinda Ardern and even Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire.

Later on into the chat the expert also went as far as to add, “Kensington Palace, in the last 10 days, has been selling the prince as a global statesman in the making, with this US trip being his second solo international quickie this year, with him having visited Warsaw and the Ukrainian border in March. Arise Mr World Stage, Willy!”

She also asked, “And Harry? What has he really achieved that is new over the last few years aside from giving Elizabeth Arden cream global media exposure it never asked for?”

“He’s launched court cases, given his family a drubbing, talked about trauma, written a bestseller and somewhere along the line got a hummingbird feeder,” Ms Elser also added before signing off. 

