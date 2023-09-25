 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name

Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

file footage


Eagle eyed fans have spotted a clear clue to the name Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have picked for their baby boy.

The Poosh founder threw a lavish Disney-themed baby shower on Sunday, and shared many pictures from the celebration.

In a since deleted snap, she shared a glimpse of a Wishing Tree for her soon-to-arrive baby boy. One Reddit user zoomed in on the wishes hanging from the tree, which seem to be for a Rocky Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name

Users took to commenting on the name, with one writing, “Rocky Barker either sounds like a protein bar or a late 90s/early 2000s cartoon.”

Another fan wrote, “I assumed it was a nickname because it’s a very punchy/kicky baby. Lord I’m too normal for these people,” as a third joked that it could be “short for Rockstar.”

Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveals her and Travis Barker’s baby name

It’s worth noting here that The Kardashians star has recently come under fire from the Malibu Mayor for lying to get a permit for a large Poosh event.

The mayor has claimed that the reality star’s event planner sent an application that claimed that it was her baby shower they were hosting. The event was hosted at a rented house in Malibu and the application said that 94 guests would join.

However, he noted that a whopping 600 people showed up but none of the Kardashians were there to attend them.

The mayor has requested an internal investigation into the matter to determine if any of the City officials are involved in the fraudulent affair. 

