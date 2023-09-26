Italian police patience runs out after Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori's wild antics

For the past few months, the Italian authorities seemingly failed to compel Kanye West and Bianca Censori to respect their country’s laws as the pair continued to flout them.

The 46-year-old latest violation was, however, could be a serious offense as it linked to laws related to terrorism, which, nonetheless, carries a hefty fine.

Sporting a black mask in several cities, including Venice and Florence, was seen as a breach of Italian law article 533, introduced in 1977 to combat domestic terrorism.

The law explicitly stated, “According to the law, ‘it is forbidden to use any article which will hamper an individual’s identification, in a public place or in a that is open to the public, with a justifiable motive.”

It continued, “The contravention of said article is punishable by a fine of 1,000 Euro up to a maximum of 2,000 Euro,”

After the international terror attacks, the country further tightened the law, adding crash helmets and full face coverings to the prohibited list.

Explaining the law in the light of Kanye’s expected violation of the dress code, attorney Angelo Russo told MailOnline, “Obviously there are exceptions wearing a scarf or balaclava over your face during the winter would be tolerated,” he added.

“But wearing a full face covering at any other time, particularly in good weather, would not be seen as reasonable, and the police would have permission to stop and question the individual,” the lawyer continued.

Apart from the likely inquiry into the matter, there is an ongoing investigation against Ye and his wife, Censori, for disrespecting the public decency laws.

Venice police are actively pursuing the water taxi incident where the salacious pair shocked the City of Canals last month after being caught in a ‘compromising position.'