Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Kim Kardashian's bold new look draws parallels to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Kim Kardashian has recently stunned her fans by unveiling an unbelievable transformation. The reality TV star set the internet ablaze by sharing pictures on her Instagram page featuring herself with a buzz cut and ultra-thin eyebrows.

Kim is adorning the cover of CR Fashion Book's latest Muses Issue in an unrecognizable look. Her fans quickly related her new look to her ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori.

The Kardashians star rocked a buzz cut with 90s-inspired ultra-thin eyebrows.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Kim revealed that she was on the 1st cover of a fashion book, and a decade later she is again getting featured by CR Fashion Book. 

She wrote, "CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10th-anniversary issue. ???? @nadialeecohen. Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @carineroitfeld." She concluded by saying, "I love you. Thank you for having me. @crfashionbook."

Some of her fans quickly related her new look to her ex-Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori as one of them wrote, "She is looking like Bianca Censori LOL." Another chimed in, "It's giving Bianca in Italy vibes." 

 A third fan wrote, "She looks like Bianca in that haircut." A fourth fan also related her to Kanye's current wife stating, "I thought this was Bianca lol." 

