Russell Brand faces criminal investigation in UK amid sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. It has now been revealed that the comedian-actor is facing a criminal investigation in the UK after a few women came forward and publicly claimed that they were sexually abused by the actor.

On Monday, London Metropolitan Police released a statement announcing the probe against sexual assault claims by a handful of women.

According to TMZ, though the police did not mention the actor directly, there was no ambiguity that the probe was related to accusations against Brand.

Police stated, "The Met has received several allegations of sexual offences in London, following the investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches."

The statement continued that the police would investigate all the complaints of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country.

Brand has yet to be arrested or questioned for anything at this point.

However, the actor has repeatedly denied all the accusations against him, labelling them as criminal and claiming that all the relationships he had over the past were consensual.

