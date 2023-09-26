 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single
Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single  

Selena Gomez was spotted enjoying a night out with a mystery man on Sunday night just a few days after she joked about not having a boyfriend.

It has been reported that Selena was spotted with the mystery man's arm over her shoulders as she left Costes Hotel, following a lavish dinner with close friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

Selena was rocking a leopard-printed maxi dress during the outing. She ensembled her look with a long black leather coat and gold hoop earrings.

The mystery man in question was spotted wearing a zipped-up hoodie, with the hood pulled up to cover his head or maybe conceal his face.

Her outing with the unknown man comes just three days after she told her 59.5 million fans that she was currently single.

The American singer-actress posted a video, lip-synching to the audio saying, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b****, y'all be safe out there."

However, The Mirror reports that the actress has also recently hinted at wanting to find a man in an interview with Hits 1 LA. Selena said, "I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."

Selena added, "I'm not ashamed to say, 'I require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me'."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’
Russell Brand faces criminal investigation in UK amid sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand faces criminal investigation in UK amid sexual assault allegations
Prince Harry can’t even stand in the ‘same ballpark’ as the elite: report

Prince Harry can’t even stand in the ‘same ballpark’ as the elite: report
Kim Kardashian's bold new look draws parallels to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori video

Kim Kardashian's bold new look draws parallels to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori
Kate Middleton comes from 'united family', thinks William, Harry 'rift could be fixed' video

Kate Middleton comes from 'united family', thinks William, Harry 'rift could be fixed'
Prince Harry knows everything’s just ‘downhill from here’

Prince Harry knows everything’s just ‘downhill from here’
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista's first public sighting since their secret wedding

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista's first public sighting since their secret wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘palace exiles’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘palace exiles’
Italian police patience runs out after Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori's wild antics

Italian police patience runs out after Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori's wild antics
Kerry Washington heaps praises on Jamie Foxx: ‘His generosity has no limits’

Kerry Washington heaps praises on Jamie Foxx: ‘His generosity has no limits’

People avoiding naming babies after Meghan and Harry: report

People avoiding naming babies after Meghan and Harry: report
Maluma scolds fan for throwing phone at him on stage during San Antonio show video

Maluma scolds fan for throwing phone at him on stage during San Antonio show