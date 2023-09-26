Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single

Selena Gomez was spotted enjoying a night out with a mystery man on Sunday night just a few days after she joked about not having a boyfriend.

It has been reported that Selena was spotted with the mystery man's arm over her shoulders as she left Costes Hotel, following a lavish dinner with close friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

Selena was rocking a leopard-printed maxi dress during the outing. She ensembled her look with a long black leather coat and gold hoop earrings.

The mystery man in question was spotted wearing a zipped-up hoodie, with the hood pulled up to cover his head or maybe conceal his face.

Her outing with the unknown man comes just three days after she told her 59.5 million fans that she was currently single.

The American singer-actress posted a video, lip-synching to the audio saying, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b****, y'all be safe out there."

However, The Mirror reports that the actress has also recently hinted at wanting to find a man in an interview with Hits 1 LA. Selena said, "I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."

Selena added, "I'm not ashamed to say, 'I require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me'."