Angus Cloud mother was 'shaking' after finding dead son

Angus Cloud's mother is touching upon the moment she found her son dead in his room.

Speaking to PEOPLE in her California home, Lisa fondly spoke about Angus' love for arts.

"He was so beautiful and creative," she told the outlet. "He loved his home and he loved this little, tiny room."

Lisa then spoke about the traumatic moment she found Angus dead on his desk.

"I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him,” she says, sobbing.

“I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn't want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away."

She then sobbed: "I miss him so much. He was the love of my life."

Angus passed away this year due to drug overdose. He was famously known for playing Fez in Euphoria.