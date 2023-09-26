Savannah Chrisley 'devastated' by the death of ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley is going through a tough phase of life as she is mourning the loss of her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, following the latter's tragic passing in a fatal motorcycle crash.

It has now been revealed that the death of Nic has come as a severe shock for the TV star who had nothing but love and respect for him.

According to Radar Online, a source close to Savannah revealed to the publication, "This is a delicate situation and Savannah is taking it hour by hour," adding that the whole Chrisley family is devastated because they considered Nic to be their family member.

Savannah's parents are serving time separately after being convicted of fraud and the former ice hockey player was by her side when she took her father, Todd Chrisley, to prison in January.

Previously, TMZ reported that Savannah's ex-fiancé died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday Morning in Nashville.

Nic, 29, sustained several injuries as he crashed into the driver's side of a BMW, whose driver immediately stopped to assist. He was transferred to hospital but died from his injuries.