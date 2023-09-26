 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Savannah Chrisley 'devastated' by the death of ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Savannah Chrisley devastated by the death of ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles
 Savannah Chrisley 'devastated' by the death of ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley is going through a tough phase of life as she is mourning the loss of her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, following the latter's tragic passing in a fatal motorcycle crash.

It has now been revealed that the death of Nic has come as a severe shock for the TV star who had nothing but love and respect for him.

According to Radar Online, a source close to Savannah revealed to the publication, "This is a delicate situation and Savannah is taking it hour by hour," adding that the whole Chrisley family is devastated because they considered Nic to be their family member.

Savannah's parents are serving time separately after being convicted of fraud and the former ice hockey player was by her side when she took her father, Todd Chrisley, to prison in January.

Previously, TMZ reported that Savannah's ex-fiancé died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday Morning in Nashville.

Nic, 29, sustained several injuries as he crashed into the driver's side of a BMW, whose driver immediately stopped to assist. He was transferred to hospital but died from his injuries. 

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas steps out in NYC after interim agreement with estranged wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas steps out in NYC after interim agreement with estranged wife Sophie Turner
Prince William’s being ‘sold’ better than Prince Harry

Prince William’s being ‘sold’ better than Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had 'own goal' to go to Europe

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had 'own goal' to go to Europe
Taylor Swift enters the stadium 'unnoticed' for Chiefs NFL game video

Taylor Swift enters the stadium 'unnoticed' for Chiefs NFL game
Angus Cloud mother was 'shaking' after finding dead son

Angus Cloud mother was 'shaking' after finding dead son
Prince Harry can’t do anything without King Charles’ help

Prince Harry can’t do anything without King Charles’ help
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could get rich 'overnight' through Hollywood bigwigs

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could get rich 'overnight' through Hollywood bigwigs
Katie Price announces exciting 'makeup tour' with daughter Princess

Katie Price announces exciting 'makeup tour' with daughter Princess
Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single

Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’
Russell Brand faces criminal investigation in UK amid sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand faces criminal investigation in UK amid sexual assault allegations
Prince Harry can’t even stand in the ‘same ballpark’ as the elite: report

Prince Harry can’t even stand in the ‘same ballpark’ as the elite: report