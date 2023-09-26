 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie has THIS secret childhood dream

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Margot Robbie's SECRET childhood dream

Margot Robbie, who recently captivated audiences all around the world by showing the magic of her acting prowess in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, stunned her fans by revealing that she wanted to be a "magician" during her childhood.

In a resurfaced interview of the Barbie actress, she candidly spoke about her childhood and experiences of growing up in Australia.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, Robbie opened up about her private life and told that she grew up in Gold Coast, Australia, a city on the Pacific coast 500 miles north of Sydney.

She added that her mother practiced physiotherapy and her father was a farmer, adding that she mostly stayed with her cousins at a place where kangaroos and a dingo might eat your infant.

Robbie continued that she doesn't like to talk about it because it encourages stereotyping.

The actress revealed, "When I was a kid, I had tricks that I thought were quite good. I was going to be a magician."

She continued that she never knew about acting being a profession and thought, "Only people born in Hollywood happened to be actors."

Margot added that she never decided or aspired to be an actress, however, she did act in school. 

More From Entertainment:

'The Man from U.N.C.L.E' star, David McCallum, passes away at 90

'The Man from U.N.C.L.E' star, David McCallum, passes away at 90
Savannah Chrisley 'devastated' by the death of ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley 'devastated' by the death of ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles
Joe Jonas steps out in NYC after interim agreement with estranged wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas steps out in NYC after interim agreement with estranged wife Sophie Turner
Prince William’s being ‘sold’ better than Prince Harry

Prince William’s being ‘sold’ better than Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had 'own goal' to go to Europe

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had 'own goal' to go to Europe
Taylor Swift enters the stadium 'unnoticed' for Chiefs NFL game video

Taylor Swift enters the stadium 'unnoticed' for Chiefs NFL game
Angus Cloud mother was 'shaking' after finding dead son

Angus Cloud mother was 'shaking' after finding dead son
Prince Harry can’t do anything without King Charles’ help

Prince Harry can’t do anything without King Charles’ help
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could get rich 'overnight' through Hollywood bigwigs

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could get rich 'overnight' through Hollywood bigwigs
Katie Price announces exciting 'makeup tour' with daughter Princess

Katie Price announces exciting 'makeup tour' with daughter Princess
Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single

Selena Gomez spotted with a mystery man days after declaring herself single

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’

Prince William’s ‘plotting’ while Prince Harry ‘can’t even use Excel’