Margot Robbie has THIS secret childhood dream

Margot Robbie's SECRET childhood dream

Margot Robbie, who recently captivated audiences all around the world by showing the magic of her acting prowess in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, stunned her fans by revealing that she wanted to be a "magician" during her childhood.



In a resurfaced interview of the Barbie actress, she candidly spoke about her childhood and experiences of growing up in Australia.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, Robbie opened up about her private life and told that she grew up in Gold Coast, Australia, a city on the Pacific coast 500 miles north of Sydney.

She added that her mother practiced physiotherapy and her father was a farmer, adding that she mostly stayed with her cousins at a place where kangaroos and a dingo might eat your infant.

Robbie continued that she doesn't like to talk about it because it encourages stereotyping.

The actress revealed, "When I was a kid, I had tricks that I thought were quite good. I was going to be a magician."

She continued that she never knew about acting being a profession and thought, "Only people born in Hollywood happened to be actors."

Margot added that she never decided or aspired to be an actress, however, she did act in school.