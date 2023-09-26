'The Man from U.N.C.L.E' star, David McCallum, passes away at 90

David McCallum, The Man from U.N.C.L.E actor, breathed his last at the age of 90 as he died of natural causes in New York.

David passed away at Presbyterian Hospital, according to his family’s statement given to CBS.

The statement read: “David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world."

"He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away.”

Some of the Scottish-descent actor's projects include A Night to Remember (about the Titanic), The Great Escape and The Greatest Story Ever Told.

However, David is truly known as the heartthrob in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., the role which also bagged two Emmy nominations for him.

His co-star from NCIS, Lauren Holly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and penned: “You were the kindest man. Thank you for being you.”



