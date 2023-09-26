 
Russell Brand urges fans to pay for his channel amid controversy

Russell Brand is now asking fans to pay for his channel’s subscription while the police investigates him for sexual assault charges.

During live-streaming, Russell urged his fans to sign up for a paid subscription to Rumble after YouTube disabled monetisation for his channel last week.

The global video-sharing platform stated on September 19 that they resorted to such measures after Russell violated “Creator Responsibility policy.”

YouTube said: “If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”

The Rumble broadcast, titled ARE WE BEING SILENCED!? The Battle For Free Speech! Plus, Jimmy Dore - Stay Free #209, was viewed by 70,000 people in which Russell talked about “the global media war against free speech."

He encouraged his fans to donate and sign up to Rumble where they can pay $60 (£48) annually for his channel.

Just before the request, Metropolitan Police released a statement, claiming they’ve received more reports about Russell's involvement in sexual assault cases.

The comedian has been under the radar since an investigative piece, by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, accused him of sexually assaulting and raping four women. 

