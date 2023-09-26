 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce had already met pre-NFL game: Insider

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are currently soft-launching their relationship as more rumors catch the whirlwind.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is currently enjoying a break from her Eras World Tour, and seems to be blowing off steam with Travis. 

Her recent appearance at the 33-year-old's NFL game sparked rumors of their relationship confirmation. However, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the two already hung out before the game.

The insider stated: “Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them.”

“She wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities,” the source added.

The couple has been in the news since Taylor was spotted enjoying the football game between Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, alongside Travis’ mom, and was seen leaving the stadium with him.

Later, it was reported that Taylor had people vacate the premises of a restaurant where she wanted to dine with Travis after the game.

Eyewitnesses quoted by ET shared that the eatery also offered free drinks to everyone as compensation.

