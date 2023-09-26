Meghan Markle opens up about Lilibet, Archie official public debut

Princess Lilibet, Archie to make official public debut on THIS date

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has hinted at official public debut of her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, leaving fans swooning.



Meghan and her husband Prince Harry attended Invictus Games in Germany earlier this month, where the Duchess of Sussex hinted at Archie and Lilibet public debut, as the couple have been determined to keep details and images of their children away from the public sphere since they were born.

According to Daily Express UK, Archie and Lilibet doting mother let it slip that the following games in 2025 could serve as the stage for her children's official public debut.

Meghan said she would like Archie and Lilibet to learn how to ski – and they could use the Vancouver Whistler edition as an excellent opportunity to take to the slopes.

The publication quoted Bridget Bridge, the wife of an Invictus Games 25 board member, told The Mirror: "Meghan said that she really wanted her children to learn to ski and that maybe Whistler was the ideal place.”

Bridget added “She said she didn’t ski, so we told her they must come and learn."