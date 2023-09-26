Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez continue seeing each other despite breakup?

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez continue seeing each other after divorce?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez called it quits on their marriage in February, 2023 but insiders are now claiming the two continued seeing each other.

The suspicions stem from Ariana's social media posts for Dalton, and their double date with Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay.

Just a few days before announcing their split on February 20, 2023, the couple shared loving messages for each other on Valentine’s Day.

The sources quoted by Daily Mail.com claim that after announcing divorce, Dalton traveled to London where Ariana was shooting Wicked at the time.

“Saying she was split with Dalton in February is absolutely impossible,” they said, “He was in London a couple times after February, including in April when they went on double dates with Ethan and Lily.”

In April, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the couple were very much in love despite the long distance between them.

“Ariana has been so focused, but Dalton has been there with her and supporting her behind the scenes," the source added.

It was rumored that Ariana recently moved in with Ethan, who filed for divorce just two months before the former did.

However, the speculations were debunked after people living nearby told Deuxmoi that the two are not officially living together, but "Ethan is spending a lot of time at Ariana's place."