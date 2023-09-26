Britney Spears stuns fans with jaw-dropping knife dance: Real or fake?

Britney Spears, pop sensation, left her 42.1 million Instagram followers in awe on Monday night with a captivating video showcasing her dance moves.

The 41-year-old icon, who has been making waves with her recent posts, took to the social media platform to share a silent clip that featured her dancing with two knives as props.

Dressed in her signature skimpy attire, Spears stunned in swimsuit bottoms and a crop top as she twirled and moved gracefully in the foyer of her California home. The video displayed her choreography skills as she playfully maneuvered the kitchen utensils in an improvised dance routine.

In the caption, Spears reassured her fans, saying, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!!"

Spears treated her followers to two variations of the video, one with her long blonde locks partially pulled up with bangs framing her face, and the other with her hair flowing freely in loose waves.



Aside from her social media antics, Britney Spears is gearing up for the release of her memoir, "The Woman In Me," scheduled for October 24th, which promises to provide fans with an intimate look into her life and career.