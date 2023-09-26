 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Farheen Qureshi

Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits' reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?

By
Farheen Qureshi

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?
Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits' reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?

Meghan Markle’s co-star in hit legal drama Suits, Patrick J. Adams, enthralled fans after he hinted at the show return with his latest social media posts.

Adams not only teased the reboot of the show but also implied that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, might be making her way back to acting.

The Canadian actor took to Instagram to drop monochromatic pictures of the whole cast of the series including Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Max Topplin.

He first shared a black and white portrait of himself, and penned, “Let's get serious. Seriously,” prompting his followers to question him about the return of the hit show.

“Mike Ross coming back?” one fan penned under the photo while another added, “Holding my hopes high.”

Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?

While fans were busy analyzing his first photo, he dropped another still from the show featuring Sarah Rafferty, who captivated audience with her portrayal of Donna in the show, and Markle, who played the role of Rachel Zane.

The image, captioned, “I miss my friends,” hyped up the fans, with many suggesting that Suits is coming back with season 10.

“Don’t give us hopes. Is suits coming back? After The Office announced, this feels like a legitimate possibility,” one fan wrote.

Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?

Another user added, “I'm sooo ready for a Suits reboot.”

Lastly, Adams shared portraits of the whole cast and wrote beside it, “Each and every one of them.”

Following his last post, fans were convinced that a Suits reboot is in works with some suggesting that the cast might be reuniting, including Meghan Markle.

“Will we get another season?” one said while another penned, “Omggggg are you prompting a reunion.”

Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?

“Something's coming....isn't it?” another excited fan questioned. “Are we talking Reboot?” 

Suits concluded four years ago after 134 episodes of the hit series aired over nine seasons, between June 23, 2011, and September 25, 2019.

Adams and Markle, who played love interest in the show, parted ways from the series in 2017 after the finale of season 7 before Markle's marriage to Prince Harry.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears stuns fans with jaw-dropping knife dance: Real or fake?

Britney Spears stuns fans with jaw-dropping knife dance: Real or fake?
Ed Sheeran's serenade marks Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's decade of love

Ed Sheeran's serenade marks Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's decade of love
Hailie Jade Scott raves about Eminem, 50 Cent's explosive performance

Hailie Jade Scott raves about Eminem, 50 Cent's explosive performance
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez continue seeing each other despite breakup?

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez continue seeing each other despite breakup?

South Korean President accepts King Charles invitation

South Korean President accepts King Charles invitation
Kate Middleton ‘most incredible’ source of encouragement for Prince William after his ‘wingman’ video

Kate Middleton ‘most incredible’ source of encouragement for Prince William after his ‘wingman’
Kate Middleton finally supports Prince William over reconciliation with Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton finally supports Prince William over reconciliation with Harry, Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift sends message to Joe Alwyn with ‘teenage-fangirl’ behaviour at Travis Kelce game

Taylor Swift sends message to Joe Alwyn with ‘teenage-fangirl’ behaviour at Travis Kelce game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leading ‘separate lives’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leading ‘separate lives’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce had already met pre-NFL game: Insider

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce had already met pre-NFL game: Insider
Meghan Markle opens up about Lilibet, Archie official public debut video

Meghan Markle opens up about Lilibet, Archie official public debut

Joe Jonas dragged by 'unexpected' personality amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas dragged by 'unexpected' personality amid Sophie Turner split