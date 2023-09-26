Is Meghan Markle coming back with ‘Suits' reboot alongside Patrick J. Adams?

Meghan Markle’s co-star in hit legal drama Suits, Patrick J. Adams, enthralled fans after he hinted at the show return with his latest social media posts.

Adams not only teased the reboot of the show but also implied that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, might be making her way back to acting.

The Canadian actor took to Instagram to drop monochromatic pictures of the whole cast of the series including Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Max Topplin.

He first shared a black and white portrait of himself, and penned, “Let's get serious. Seriously,” prompting his followers to question him about the return of the hit show.

“Mike Ross coming back?” one fan penned under the photo while another added, “Holding my hopes high.”

While fans were busy analyzing his first photo, he dropped another still from the show featuring Sarah Rafferty, who captivated audience with her portrayal of Donna in the show, and Markle, who played the role of Rachel Zane.

The image, captioned, “I miss my friends,” hyped up the fans, with many suggesting that Suits is coming back with season 10.



“Don’t give us hopes. Is suits coming back? After The Office announced, this feels like a legitimate possibility,” one fan wrote.

Another user added, “I'm sooo ready for a Suits reboot.”

Lastly, Adams shared portraits of the whole cast and wrote beside it, “Each and every one of them.”

Following his last post, fans were convinced that a Suits reboot is in works with some suggesting that the cast might be reuniting, including Meghan Markle.



“Will we get another season?” one said while another penned, “Omggggg are you prompting a reunion.”

“Something's coming....isn't it?” another excited fan questioned. “Are we talking Reboot?”

Suits concluded four years ago after 134 episodes of the hit series aired over nine seasons, between June 23, 2011, and September 25, 2019.

Adams and Markle, who played love interest in the show, parted ways from the series in 2017 after the finale of season 7 before Markle's marriage to Prince Harry.