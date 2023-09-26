Victoria Beckham reveals why she fell for David Beckham: ‘I love that side to him’

Victoria Beckham revealed why she fell for David Beckham in the forthcoming documentary on her husband’s “meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.”



The singer-turned-fashion-designer reminisced the time she “stalked” the former football icon at his games in a clip from the documentary titled Beckham, set to be released on October 4 on Netflix.

Victoria was not enchanted by his handsome looks or his fame but how he was talking to his parents when she saw him in the lounge following one of his matches.

While David was playing for Manchester United, Victoria said she went to his games to spend some time with him, which she said some can take for “stalking.”

“The fact that I went to the games really was just to kind of … some would say stalk him,” Victoria said in the clip of the docuseries shared on David’s Instagram. “I would say ‘see’ him."

"When I saw him in the footballers’ lounge,” she continued, “all the other footballers were at the bar, but he was standing talking to his parents."

Victoria added, "And I’m very close to my family and I love that side to him."

Later in the same clip, Victoria can be heard saying, “I just, I just fancied him. It was as simple as that.”

