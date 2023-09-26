 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive lifestyle warning

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been issued a lifestyle warning days after they were spotted rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers at a charity event.

Royal expert Russell Myers told Sky News Australia, per Daily Express UK, Meghan and Harry may have been pursuing funding to get new projects off the ground, as the royal couple require an "awful, awful lot of money" to maintain their luxurious lifestyle.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents made a surprise appearance at Kevin Costner's 'One805 Live!' charity event for first responders last week. Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and others also attended the event.

Russell Myers said: "We haven’t seen too much of Meghan in recent months; we have seen quite a lot of Harry of course back for the Coronation, riding solo – and then back just a few weeks ago, tying in with the late Queen’s passing.

"But what is on the horizon for these two? We’ve seen that they need to make an awful, awful lot of money to keep their California lifestyle afloat."

He also said that Meghan and Harry’s joint appearance meant they were likely "cooking" something new as they chatted with the "Hollywood bigwigs".

"So I’m waiting and watching to see what they come out with next."

