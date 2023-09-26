Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater spotted arm-in-arm during Disneyland outing

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are going strong as both hash out their respective divorces

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were seen enjoying a Disneyland trip as both tackle their respective divorces.

On Friday, the couple were spotted waiting for a ride with a couple of friends in photos obtained by celebrity blog Deuxmoi.

In the photo that was taken from behind, they can be seen linking arms. Both Ariana and Ethan were dressed in baggy sweatshirts and big baseball hats to keep a low profile. But the Side to Side hitmaker added black sheer tights to up her look.

A video was also obtained from their outing which showed the pair and their friends getting a a tour from a guide.

The theme park outing comes less than a week after Ariana and her estranged husband Dalton Gomez simultaneously filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

It seems that the two separated amicably, as insiders spilled to TMZ that “they’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”

But the same can not be said of Ethan’s divorce from wife Lili Jay, who claimed that she was “completely blindsided” by his relationship with the Grammy winner.

The Wicked star shares a one-year-old son with his now estranged wife.