 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater spotted arm-in-arm during Disneyland outing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are going strong as both hash out their respective divorces
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are going strong as both hash out their respective divorces 

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were seen enjoying a Disneyland trip as both tackle their respective divorces.

On Friday, the couple were spotted waiting for a ride with a couple of friends in photos obtained by celebrity blog Deuxmoi.

In the photo that was taken from behind, they can be seen linking arms. Both Ariana and Ethan were dressed in baggy sweatshirts and big baseball hats to keep a low profile. But the Side to Side hitmaker added black sheer tights to up her look.

A video was also obtained from their outing which showed the pair and their friends getting a a tour from a guide.

The theme park outing comes less than a week after Ariana and her estranged husband Dalton Gomez simultaneously filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

It seems that the two separated amicably, as insiders spilled to TMZ that “they’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”

But the same can not be said of Ethan’s divorce from wife Lili Jay, who claimed that she was “completely blindsided” by his relationship with the Grammy winner.

The Wicked star shares a one-year-old son with his now estranged wife. 

More From Entertainment:

Reports of 'Suits' renewal follow Meghan, Patrick J.Adams silence on co-actors' death

Reports of 'Suits' renewal follow Meghan, Patrick J.Adams silence on co-actors' death

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV

Simon Cowell set to make splashy return to reality TV

Jennifer Aniston drops item name she buys from first paycheck

Jennifer Aniston drops item name she buys from first paycheck
Taylor Swift leaves fans excited as she shares details of concert film

Taylor Swift leaves fans excited as she shares details of concert film
Deborra-Lee Furness makes unexpected radio appearance post separation from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness makes unexpected radio appearance post separation from Hugh Jackman
‘RHONJ’ suspends filming with two stars amid fight investigation

‘RHONJ’ suspends filming with two stars amid fight investigation

Rihanna tops Super Bowl halftime as Usher eyes to make history

Rihanna tops Super Bowl halftime as Usher eyes to make history
Victoria Beckham reveals why she fell for David Beckham: ‘I love that side to him’

Victoria Beckham reveals why she fell for David Beckham: ‘I love that side to him’
Kate Middleton supports mills once owned by ancestors as family business collapses

Kate Middleton supports mills once owned by ancestors as family business collapses

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive lifestyle warning video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive lifestyle warning
David Beckham tells Brooklyn to treat Nicola Peltz ‘like a Princess’ despite reignited feud video

David Beckham tells Brooklyn to treat Nicola Peltz ‘like a Princess’ despite reignited feud
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle focused on ‘own goal’ amid PR fall out video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle focused on ‘own goal’ amid PR fall out