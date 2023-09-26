Drake heaps praise on Atlanta during concert: Watch

For Drake, Atlanta is where rap flourishes, as he labeled it the “most important place in rap music.”

Paying his tribute amid It’s All A Blur tour stopover in the city for two shows, the Canadian rapstar showered praise on the city and its contribution to the hip-hop genre.

“Where would any of us be without Atlanta?” the Hotline Bling hitmaker mused onstage.

“All the love that you show, all the musicians that you birthed, all the contributions that you give. This is hands down the most important place in rap music. You should be proud of yourselves.”

Directing attention to Atlanta's impact on his blasting career, “All the artists that I’ve done the greatest work with, all the artists that I love, all the artists that inspire me, the majority of them come from right here in Atlanta. So y’all make some noise for yourselves tonight,” he said. “We celebrating you.”



