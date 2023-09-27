 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Taylor Swift warned Travis Kelce was 'cheating' boyfriend

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Taylor Swift warned Travis Kelce was 'cheating' boyfriend

Taylor Swift has seemingly received a warning about new boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The singer has been made aware of the NFL star’s infidelity history by his ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Benberry noted: “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!”

“I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her.”

“Only time will tell,” she went on, “but like the saying always goes: Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

This comes after Benberry accused Kelce of cheating on her right after their break up in 2016.

“When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” she tweeted back in the days.

