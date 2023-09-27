Travis Kelce fires back at cheating accusations amid Taylor Swift romance

Taylor Swift’s new beau Travis Kelce isn’t going to let anyone ruin his new romance as he completely denied cheating allegations made by his ex.

The clarification comes after Travis was denounced as a cheater by his ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry, the winner of the athlete's reality dating show Catching Kelce.

She told Daily Mail that he had an affair with Kayla Nicole, a sportscaster. "I'm sure by now she [Taylor] has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her and who is just using her," she said.

"Time will tell, but as the saying goes: ‘A cheater is a cheater forever,’” added Maya.

Also, in an old now-deleted tweet, the estranged ex-girlfriend of Travis had written: "When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he's supposedly been in another relationship for six.

Despite Maya's claims to the contrary, a source close to Travis informed TMZ that the relationship barely lasted for two months.

The informant claimed that Travis was never unfaithful to Maya, and he hasn’t spoken to her in five years as they called her accusations “a poor excuse of someone trying to get 15 minutes of fame.”

As for now, Maya is sticking to the ‘sisters before misters’ mantra as she “called her a fun girl with a beautiful spirit” and wished her the best of luck. “I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart!" she concluded.