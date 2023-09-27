Meghan Markle lover in ‘Suits’ shares never-before-seen pictures of Duchess: See

Meghan Markle’s on-screen lover in her hit drama series Suits, Patrick J. Adams, dropped some never-before-seen snaps of the Duchess.



After sending the internet into frenzy by hinting at the return of the legal drama with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Adams has yet again shared snaps of some of the show's cast members.

Taking to Instagram, Adams dropped a carousal of images featuring Meghan, who played the role of Rachel Zane in the show, Gabriel Macht, David Costabile, Vanessa Ray, and Tom Lipinski.

The first two images showed Meghan on the set of Suits dressed in grey skirt and white shirt with the second one featuring her lying on the sofa.

Other snaps gave a glimpse at the rest of the cast members working behind the scenes including some images of his own.

“This well is deeeep,” Adams captioned the post, prompting his followers to question him about the show’s reboot.

“Reunion is coming,” one fan wrote while others were convinced that Suits is coming back with season 10, fours years after the show concluded.



“Last 3 posts w Meghan Markle as the first photo. Hmmmmmmm,” one fan pointed out how Adams has dropped the Duchess’ multiple snaps since yesterday, teasing at her return on screen.

Suits concluded four years ago after 134 episodes of the hit series aired over nine seasons, between June 23, 2011, and September 25, 2019.

Adams and Markle, who played love interest in the show, parted ways from the series in 2017 after the finale of season 7 before Markle's marriage to Prince Harry.