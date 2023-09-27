 
Meghan Markle receives stern warning over snubbing Prince Harry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been warned that her decision to skip events important to her husband Prince Harry could backfire in the long-run.

Meghan recently skipped the opening of Invictus Games and in May she declined to accompany Prince Harry to King Charles Coronation in London in favor of her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In an interview with Daily Express, PR expert Edward Coram-James said that snubbing Harry's work could leave Meghan struggling even more to emerge as a public figure in the long run.

It could also fuel speculations about the state of their relationship.

Coram-James said: "When it comes to the question about why Meghan decided to focus on parenting over the opening to the Invictus, and whether I think that this was a good decision: no, I don’t.”

The expert further said, “I would argue that two of the most important days in Harry’s last year have been the Coronation of his father, and the opening of his professional baby Invictus. And Meghan has missed both, to focus on parenting."

