‘Chaotic’ Amber Heard has ‘burned’ Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s ex partner Grimes has also shared her personal thoughts in regards to Amber Heard.

For those unversed, all these thoughts and admissions have been made for a chapter of Musk’s biography Rocky Relationships.

In the dedicated chapter Grimes started by dishing on Musk’s ‘chaotic’ string of lovers, in particular Amber Heard.

She began the converastion off by saying, “My Dungeons and Dragons alignment would be chaotic good. Whereas Amber’s is probably chaotic evil.”

In regards to her love for the Tesla founder, and her thoughts about his romantic choices, Grimes admitted she “very much” still loves Musk but he dosnt always make the best choices.

Before signing off from the chat Griems also said, “Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”

The biography has been penned by Isaacson who has even gone on record to say, “Musk was not bred for domestic tranquility. Most of his romantic relationships involve psychological turmoil.”