Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay $12,000 to attend event hosted by Kevin Costner?

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid approximately $12,000 to attend a charity event hosted by Kevin Costner, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Tom Bower made this claim while speaking to Dan Wootton Tonight.

He also analysed Meghan Markle's awkward moment after a clip from the One805 Live! event went viral online.

Tom Bower said: "Well it is hilarious, Meghan really did think, I'm told, that when she paid $12,000 for the right to go to this event and stand next to Kevin Costner, that that would give her speaking rights too.”

"It's pretty sad to think you can buy a microphone for $12,000, when really if you paid $100,000 she would've had the right to speak," Bower added.

