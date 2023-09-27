Kanye West resumes music career in style after Venice controversy

Kanye West, 46, is reportedly making a triumphant return to the music scene, just weeks after a public indecent exposure scandal during a boat ride in Venice, Italy. Sources close to the artist claim that he is back in the studio, crafting new music and moving forward from the recent drama that surrounded him.

West faced widespread backlash and media scrutiny after he exposed his bare buttocks while on a boat ride in Venice. The incident, which took place last month, triggered an investigation by local authorities and drew widespread criticism for what many deemed a "disrespectful" act. His companion during the incident, Bianca Censori, 28, also faced backlash.

Despite the controversy, Kanye West appears to be focused on his music career once again. According to insiders who spoke to TMZ, the "Stronger" hitmaker is in a "great headspace" and has already completed nearly 10 songs in the past week. This creative outburst signals a promising musical comeback for the artist, who has been no stranger to controversy in recent months.

In an unexpected turn of events, Ty Dolla $ign, a frequent collaborator of West, has reportedly joined him in the recording studio. There are even rumors circulating about the possibility of a joint album or solo projects from the duo. Fans and music enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more information on this exciting development.

The reported return to music represents a significant moment for Kanye West, who has had his fair share of ups and downs in the public eye. The Venice boat incident was just one in a series of controversies that have followed the artist in recent times.

Venezia Turismo Motascafi, the company that owned the boat on which the controversial incident occurred, released a statement expressing their complete unawareness of the incident and clarified that they would have taken immediate action had their boat driver noticed the public exposure. As a result of the incident, the company has banned both Kanye West and Bianca Censori from using their boats in the future.

Kanye West's resilience in returning to the studio despite the recent scandal demonstrates his determination to leave the controversy behind and once again make his mark on the music industry. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see what musical creations emerge from this comeback.