'Karma catches up with' TV show host critical of Meghan Markle

British broadcaster GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following Laurence Fox's controversial comments about a female journalist.



Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight he denigrated journalist Ava Evans and asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with her.



The actor-turned-politician made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe.



GB News said in a statement: "We have suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night.

"This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox."

The channel said it was conducting an investigation into the comments.

Dan Wootton, who is known as a staunch critic of Meghan Markle called the remarks "totally unacceptable" and saying he had reacted "out of shock".

He continued: "Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments."

The TV presenter was seen laughing as Fox made controversial remarks.

Meghan's fans erupted with joy after coming across the reports about Dan's suspension. They said karma finally caught up with the TV presenter for attacking the Duchess of Sussex.