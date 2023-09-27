 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Karma catches up with' TV show host critical of Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

British broadcaster GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following Laurence Fox's controversial comments about a female journalist.

Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight he denigrated journalist Ava Evans and asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with her.

The actor-turned-politician made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe.

GB News said in a statement: "We have suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night.

"This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox."

The channel said it was conducting an investigation into the comments.

Dan Wootton, who is known as a staunch critic of Meghan Markle called the remarks "totally unacceptable" and saying he had reacted "out of shock".

He continued: "Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments."

The TV presenter was seen laughing as Fox made controversial remarks. 

Meghan's fans erupted with joy after coming across the reports about Dan's suspension. They said karma finally caught up with the TV presenter for attacking the Duchess of Sussex.

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas raise the white flag for kids' sake

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas raise the white flag for kids' sake
Paul Rodgers unveils longtime secret on television

Paul Rodgers unveils longtime secret on television

Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift on podcast

Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift on podcast

Meghan Markle will make 'an announcement very soon' video

Meghan Markle will make 'an announcement very soon'
Jennifer Aniston gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money with CR Fashion photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money with CR Fashion photoshoot

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video

Sam Asghari picks up gun as Britney Spears shows knives in video
Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama video

Johnny Depp marks key update in resurgent career after Amber Heard drama
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's fashionable near miss at Paris afterparty
Kendall, Kylie Jenner's monochrome magic shines at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall, Kylie Jenner's monochrome magic shines at Paris Fashion Week
Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle tough choice before Prince Harry marriage

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan Markle tough choice before Prince Harry marriage
Kourtney Kardashian's sustainable style shines in sneak peek of Boohoo collection

Kourtney Kardashian's sustainable style shines in sneak peek of Boohoo collection
Britney Spears spooks fans with one disturbing 'habit': Watch video

Britney Spears spooks fans with one disturbing 'habit': Watch