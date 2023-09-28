 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand
Kate Middleton’s made a ‘new line’ in the sand

Kate Middleton has allegedly decided to draw her own line in the sand and will no longer be “waiting with some large homemade sign at the airport arrivals gates.”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser weighed in on these claims, that have come as a response to accusations presented by Jennie Bond, a body language expert.

For those unversed, Ms Bond recently had a chat with OK magazine about Kate Middleton’s reluctance towards helping Prince Harry.

In her interview, Ms Bond even went as far as to say, the relationship “cannot be fixed” anymore.

In response to that Ms Elser chimed into the converastion, via her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she wrote, “No one will be waiting with some large homemade sign at the airport arrivals gates in London or Los Angeles with ‘mea culpa’ done in glitter pen anytime soon.”

“This new line in the sand comes after a good two years of Kate seemingly trying to mend things.”

Since April of 2021, when Prince Philip passed, Kate Middleton was the only royal to openly chat up Prince Harry, who had flown in for the funeral processions.

According to Ms Elser, at that time, “Kate, of course, came to the rescue and was the first member of la famille Windsor to actually speak to him after the service, in full court view of the press.”

“After several moments of what one would have to assume was the politest of polite chitchat, William then joined them and Kate tactfully peeled off, leaving the brothers.

“It was the sort of diplomatically adroit manoeuvre such that the princess should be giving classes at the UN.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'

Kate Middleton has found 'friend' in 'different generation royal'
'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo

'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright welcomes first child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo
King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy video

King Charles reign looks like 'Armageddon' with 'twisted' monarchy
Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move video

Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move
Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’

Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location
Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge

Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle
Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks

Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks
Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani video

Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani
Kim Kardashian shares surprising celebrity crush name

Kim Kardashian shares surprising celebrity crush name
Kevin James leverages viral meme fame to promote 'Standup Comedy Tour'

Kevin James leverages viral meme fame to promote 'Standup Comedy Tour'