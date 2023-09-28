 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks
Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks

Angelina Jolie says she consults with her therapist to test with the outfits to project a strong image.

During an interview with Vogue, the Marvel star shared the conversation with her shrink, "Sometimes the way you dress says, "Don't mess with me - I've got my armor on," noting, "After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment."

Admitting the foolishness of the suggestion, the LA native added, "Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a "tougher" look, a stronger me."

However, experiencing contradictory feelings, she added, "Was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable. Now I wonder if... I don't know what my style is because I'm still understanding who I am at 48."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 48-year-old revealed, "I don't want to be a big fashion designer, I want to build a house for other people to become that,' she said of her new brand."

Adding, "I'm hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move

Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move
Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’

Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location
Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge

Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle
Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani

Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani
Kim Kardashian shares surprising celebrity crush name

Kim Kardashian shares surprising celebrity crush name
Kevin James leverages viral meme fame to promote 'Standup Comedy Tour'

Kevin James leverages viral meme fame to promote 'Standup Comedy Tour'
WGA deal resumes paused late-night shows

WGA deal resumes paused late-night shows

Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family video

Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family
Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'

Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'
Kate Middleton can ‘at least fake’ her interest video

Kate Middleton can ‘at least fake’ her interest