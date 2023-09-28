Kim Kardashian shares surprising celebrity crush name

A crush of many, Kim Kardashian is hyping up about her celebrity crush, teasing it may be two, but stopped short of naming one.

In a chat with CR Fashion Book, the fashion diva said, “I have one or two!”, she continued. “We’ve talked about them butttttt you can never tell.”

After being pressed, the 42-year-old revealed her ‘ultimate celebrity crush’ is John F Kennedy Jr.

The 38, breathed his last in 1999 after his plane crash. He was the son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Elsewhere in the interview, the fashion mogul named her other icons.

“Elizabeth Taylor is my jewellery icon and I always admired her for her heart and activism to change the world. Marilyn [Monroe] is just an iconic, strong woman to me. And most importantly, my sisters, my mom, and grandma," Kim said.