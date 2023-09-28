 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares surprising celebrity crush name

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Kim Kardashian shares surprising celebrity crush name
Kim Kardashian shares surprising celebrity crush name

A crush of many, Kim Kardashian is hyping up about her celebrity crush, teasing it may be two, but stopped short of naming one.

In a chat with CR Fashion Book, the fashion diva said, “I have one or two!”, she continued. “We’ve talked about them butttttt you can never tell.”

After being pressed, the 42-year-old revealed her ‘ultimate celebrity crush’ is John F Kennedy Jr.

The 38, breathed his last in 1999 after his plane crash. He was the son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Elsewhere in the interview, the fashion mogul named her other icons.

“Elizabeth Taylor is my jewellery icon and I always admired her for her heart and activism to change the world. Marilyn [Monroe] is just an iconic, strong woman to me. And most importantly, my sisters, my mom, and grandma," Kim said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move

Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move
Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’

Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location
Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge

Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle
Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks

Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks
Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani

Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani
Kevin James leverages viral meme fame to promote 'Standup Comedy Tour'

Kevin James leverages viral meme fame to promote 'Standup Comedy Tour'
WGA deal resumes paused late-night shows

WGA deal resumes paused late-night shows

Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family video

Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family
Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'

Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'
Kate Middleton can ‘at least fake’ her interest video

Kate Middleton can ‘at least fake’ her interest