Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, the estranged couple currently entangled in a nasty divorce battle for the second time, now face an unusual predicament as they are left with no choice but to share the same living space.

Kim is reportedly on her way back to Georgia after filming MTV's The Surreal Life in Colombia, and the couple is about to get under each other's skin as they'll have to share the same roof again.

According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge tell the publication, that despite the tumultuous split, the pair is set to embark on a living arrangement that promises to be anything but harmonious.

The estranged couple is forced to share the roof as none of them has any alternate place to go at this point.

Previously, Kroy has repeatedly filed in court for permission to sell their mansion, citing dire financial straits, and he also mentioned that the toxic home environment amid the nasty divorce battle is hurting their kids.

However, Kim on her part, has insisted that their relationship is doing fine and even called for their divorce to be dismissed. However, as per the publication, Kroy brushed that aside and plans to move forward with divorce.