 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle could give 'juicy' royal gossip for 'career breaker' move

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Meghan Markle will have a tough 12 months ahead of her amid career change.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is now rubbing shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs, is bracing up for bigger challenges in the future

Entertainment commentator Mark Boardman told OK! magazine: "Meghan’s facing a dilemma over her future. This is going to be the most challenging 12 months for her as she works out where she sits in the entertainment world. There are big challenges ahead and everyone’s looking to see what she does next."

He added: "I think she’ll have learned and taken all the feedback from Spare and will definitely know the direction her memoir will go in.

"But the publishers will want juicy gossip to make it an interesting read. No publisher wants to reprint information that’s already out in the public domain. They’ll demand all the juicy stuff, like, 'What does Charles really have for breakfast?'” added the expert.

Mr Boardman also iterated how Meghan will be in a pickle as per her content in the book.

"And there will be a lot of tough questions for Meghan to answer, too, as the publishers ask her, 'What’s Charles really like?' Once that information is out there in print, there will be absolutely no coming back from it. This could literally be a career breaker."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’

Kate Middleton no longer in the mood for ‘fence-mending & breach-fixing’
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner clash over divorce location
Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge

Prince William and Prince Harry have ‘too much water’ going under the bridge
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann forced to share living space amid nasty divorce battle
Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks

Angelina Jolie spills beans on therapy session talks
Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani

Meghan Markle could enter 'unpredictable' American politics, says Rudy Giuliani
Kim Kardashian shares surprising celebrity crush name

Kim Kardashian shares surprising celebrity crush name
Kevin James leverages viral meme fame to promote 'Standup Comedy Tour'

Kevin James leverages viral meme fame to promote 'Standup Comedy Tour'
WGA deal resumes paused late-night shows

WGA deal resumes paused late-night shows

Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family video

Kate Middleton at the point where she can’t ‘play’ the happy family
Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'

Trevor Noah cancels his Bengaluru shows citing 'technical issues'
Kate Middleton can ‘at least fake’ her interest video

Kate Middleton can ‘at least fake’ her interest